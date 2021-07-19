App Icon Design for Tech Startups

Hello Everyone 👋

I decided to do a small recap regarding some of the client work I did in 2019 - 2021. These icons were done for apps (iOs, Android and Desktop versions) and belong to brands, such as:

— 01. PhotoVibrance (Photo Animations Software)

— 02. MyBestTransfer (Pick up and Transportation Services in Areas of the skying resorts)

— 03. Investyr (Mutual Funds Investing App)

— 04. Hashtag (Social Sharing App)

— 05. CreateStudio (Video Animation Software)

— 06. Snetch (Social App)

— 07. DrSelf (Recommendations from Certified Doctors)

— 08. Circles (Discount Cards Sharing App)

— 09. GoCash (Cash out mobile app — Virtual ATM)

—10. FlickPlay (Content Creation & Social Platform)

Do you have a favorite?