App Icon Design for Tech Startups

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone 👋
I decided to do a small recap regarding some of the client work I did in 2019 - 2021. These icons were done for apps (iOs, Android and Desktop versions) and belong to brands, such as:
— 01. PhotoVibrance (Photo Animations Software)
— 02. MyBestTransfer (Pick up and Transportation Services in Areas of the skying resorts)
— 03. Investyr (Mutual Funds Investing App)
— 04. Hashtag (Social Sharing App)
— 05. CreateStudio (Video Animation Software)
— 06. Snetch (Social App)
— 07. DrSelf (Recommendations from Certified Doctors)
— 08. Circles (Discount Cards Sharing App)
— 09. GoCash (Cash out mobile app — Virtual ATM)
—10. FlickPlay (Content Creation & Social Platform)
Do you have a favorite?