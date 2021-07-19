Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mihai Dolganiuc

App Icon Design for Tech Startups

Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Hire Me
  • Save
App Icon Design for Tech Startups circle friends group cash money fast send doctor help care social media content transfer investing software animation animal chameleon ios android desktop app application illustration branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 👋

I decided to do a small recap regarding some of the client work I did in 2019 - 2021. These icons were done for apps (iOs, Android and Desktop versions) and belong to brands, such as:

— 01. PhotoVibrance (Photo Animations Software)

— 02. MyBestTransfer (Pick up and Transportation Services in Areas of the skying resorts)

— 03. Investyr (Mutual Funds Investing App)

— 04. Hashtag (Social Sharing App)

— 05. CreateStudio (Video Animation Software)

— 06. Snetch (Social App)

— 07. DrSelf (Recommendations from Certified Doctors)

— 08. Circles (Discount Cards Sharing App)

— 09. GoCash (Cash out mobile app — Virtual ATM)

—10. FlickPlay (Content Creation & Social Platform)

Do you have a favorite?

Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Hello, Hola, Willkommen, 你好, Привет, Bienvenue, Salut.
Hire Me

More by Mihai Dolganiuc

View profile
    • Like