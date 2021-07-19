John Poh

Logo Design for Long Island Maids

Logo Design for Long Island Maids cleaning lighthouse graphic design logo design branding vector design logo branding
A logo I designed for Long Island Maids, a home cleaning service company that makes it easy for homeowners to match with trusted and professional service providers.

They wanted to incorporate a lighthouse, which is an iconic landmark of Long Island, into the design.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
