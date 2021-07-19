Logo Design for Long Island Maids

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A logo I designed for Long Island Maids, a home cleaning service company that makes it easy for homeowners to match with trusted and professional service providers.
They wanted to incorporate a lighthouse, which is an iconic landmark of Long Island, into the design.
