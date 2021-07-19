Yekateryna Redka

Home page for petshop

Home page for petshop
I rarely use illustrations in my designs, but when I saw this lovely picture I knew that this work was worth doing in this style.

The process of creating it was very interesting, and the selection and drawing of the necessary elements was long and sometimes difficult.
But here it is - the finished home page for the pet store, which is very pleasing to my eye

I would be glad to hear your opinion about this work!

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
