Home page for petshop

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I rarely use illustrations in my designs, but when I saw this lovely picture I knew that this work was worth doing in this style.
The process of creating it was very interesting, and the selection and drawing of the necessary elements was long and sometimes difficult.
But here it is - the finished home page for the pet store, which is very pleasing to my eye
I would be glad to hear your opinion about this work!