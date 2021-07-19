Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yellow Jersey 2021

Yellow Jersey 2021 roadbike bike tour de france vélo bicycle cyclist character after affects animation design illustration motion xav
The yellow jersey running on le tour de France.
Designed with Adobe Photoshop and Fresco, Animated with After Effects and Duik.

www.xav-motiondesign.com

