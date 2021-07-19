Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amiko identity japan graphic design branding logo
"Logo for a Japanese bridal boutique. From the hieroglyph "LOVE" I made a dress + added the sun from the flag of japan"
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
