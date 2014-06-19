Tommy Chandra

Duracell Subway

Duracell Subway illustration battery subway train award cannes people singapore vector flatdesign
Illustration for GREY Singapore - Duracell Battery. This campaign was submitted for Cannes Lion http://bit.ly/Ukp1Yj . Didn't win the award, maybe next time :)

http://www.instantcharging.com/subway/index.html

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
