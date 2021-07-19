Qwitto - Quit Smoking App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
2 in 3 people are unable to quit smoking even after trying for so long. Quitto provides a user friendly experience to everyone who is trying to quit smoking. A lung tracker keeps a track of the number of cigarette smoked in a day (user will be asked for the count in the start). Based on the information entered, the tracker will show how lungs are affected and how much improvement he/she has gained from the previous week. Awards,fun zone are some activities that will help in tackling cravings that the person experiences and also provides an option to share the achievement with friends and family using social media platforms.
Software Used: Figma
Time Taken: 2 Days
Font Used: Poppins
I would love to hear feedbacks.