Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CimpleO

Filterfy

CimpleO
CimpleO
  • Save
Filterfy graphic design clean filter water ui logo landing iot illustration web figma design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
We are excited to share the landing page design we've been working on.

CimpleO has developed a device that plugs into the water supply system and tells you the status of water filters.

Thanks for watching!

Created by Anastasia Cheredova.

Drop us a line: hello@cimpleo.com | Website
Also follow our updates: Instagram | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
CimpleO
CimpleO

More by CimpleO

View profile
    • Like