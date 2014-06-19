Abe Zieleniec

Eso Clothing

Abe Zieleniec
Abe Zieleniec
  • Save
Eso Clothing clothing logo branding identity
Download color palette

Logo for Eso Clothing company.

View the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/14608811/Eso-Clothing

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Abe Zieleniec
Abe Zieleniec

More by Abe Zieleniec

View profile
    • Like