Revamp pricing page

Hey Dribbblers! ✌️

Our website redesign journey continues, this time with the pricing page.

At Qonto, we try to offer the best experience possible for the users to find the plan that suits their needs.
Didactic and transparent, this section highlights our different offers, with reshaped illustrations and a smoother design.

This shot gives you a glimpse of a before/after and showcases the new features.
We hope you’ll like it !

See it live on qonto.com
💜 Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts and press L if you like it!

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
