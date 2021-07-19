Revamp pricing page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! ✌️
Our website redesign journey continues, this time with the pricing page.
At Qonto, we try to offer the best experience possible for the users to find the plan that suits their needs.
Didactic and transparent, this section highlights our different offers, with reshaped illustrations and a smoother design.
This shot gives you a glimpse of a before/after and showcases the new features.
We hope you’ll like it !
—
See it live on qonto.com
💜 Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts and press L if you like it!