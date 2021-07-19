Patience Adoga

Landing page for Clinic Care

Landing page for Clinic Care
This project was created to enable individuals view the closest clinics around them in the event of an emergency. The Need Help button also avail people with first aid tips before the arrival of an ambulance or during the course of taking the patients to the clinic.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
