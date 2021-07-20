Blog Infographics - Software Development Team Structure

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"For a product owner wanting to start an IT project, but having little or no experience in outsourcing software development, understanding all the different roles and responsibilities inside a project may be a challenge."
Read more at: https://massivepixel.io/blog/it-outsourcing-models/