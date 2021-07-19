Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Margarita

Ecommerce catalog

Margarita
Margarita
  • Save
Ecommerce catalog tilda adaptive mobile clothes fashion online shopping catalog ecommerce estore minimal ux web figma ui webdesign design
Download color palette

This is part of the website I created for russian independant clothing brand.

Clear navigation through the sections and no extra details to focus attention on the clothes themselves.

Chechk the real website (which originally is in Russian) here https://kudadi.com/

and behance case here https://www.behance.net/gallery/122265199/E-store-for-clothing-brand

Margarita
Margarita

More by Margarita

View profile
    • Like