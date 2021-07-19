Secret Stories – Exploring Local Mysteries

Good Monday, Dribbblers! 👋👋👋

Another work for a client I have had the pleasure working with for some time now - Ordnance Survey is the national mapping agency for Great Britain.

An app designed to help discover fun local family-friendly mini-adventures. Once again, Ordnance Survey spurs an initiative to help people enjoy the outdoors together. Ann app rich in visual and audio content aimed to deliver entertaining self-guided walking tours. The app was a joy to design and an enjoyable experience.

This project was designed for Unravel – an experimentation driven product design studio! Get in touch with us at office@unravel.cc if you got a challenging idea worth exploring!

Hit that "L” now!