Guiinch

Moog Manythanks

Guiinch
Guiinch
  • Save
Moog Manythanks ui flat synthesizer knobs button music concept ipad simple illustration thanks
Download color palette

Hi !
Thanks to @Alla Kholmatova
For my first shot, I wanted to create a synthesizer named "MANYTHANKS".
This is directly inspired by the true Moog synthesizer "MINITAUR"
Hope you enjoy it...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Guiinch
Guiinch

More by Guiinch

View profile
    • Like