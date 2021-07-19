Marcin Grygierczyk

Health Tracker App

Marcin Grygierczyk
Marcin Grygierczyk
  • Save
Health Tracker App interface modern steps health app application tracker health tracker health simple app uiux clean ui design ux
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 👋 Hope you had a great weekend! 😍

Today I would like to share with you the design of a health tracker app in a minimalist and modern style 💓

--------------------------------------------------------------

Do you like it? Excellent! Do not forget to take a look at my profile!

BehanceFacebookInstagramLinkedin

Marcin Grygierczyk
Marcin Grygierczyk

More by Marcin Grygierczyk

View profile
    • Like