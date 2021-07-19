Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CaDesign

Cinema Booking in CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit

CaDesign
CaDesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Cinema Booking in CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit film booking app booking cinematic ticket ticket booking movie art cinema app star movie app summer sale summer sale cadesign ui8 ui kit design app ui kit
Cinema Booking in CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit film booking app booking cinematic ticket ticket booking movie art cinema app star movie app summer sale summer sale cadesign ui8 ui kit design app ui kit
Download color palette
  1. Special Mockup (Dribbble) 9.png
  2. Special Mockup (Dribbble) 13.png

Hi friends🤘

I share with you some screens on the topic of Cinema Booking in our latest CaAll Dashboard & App UI Kit, having an excellent day friends!

We hope you guys enjoy using it 🤩
🚀Available exclusively at UI8.

Press "L" to show me love ❤️


Follow CaDesign:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE

CaDesign
CaDesign
💎 — We craft High-quality UX/UI systems
Hire Me

More by CaDesign

View profile
    • Like