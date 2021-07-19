Gauthier Casanova
Matera

Bank switch ⚡️

Hi guys 👋

Following the launch of our Matera banking offer, we worked on the possibility for an existing customer to change bank on our product by following a simple process with help at his disposal ⚡️

Our banking offer was only available to new Matera customers. Now an existing customer can choose to change bank in just a few clicks! 🎉

Joint property easy and happy 🏢

