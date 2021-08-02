Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Witek Iglewski
Synergy Codes

Assembly digitalization tool’s modes

Witek Iglewski
Synergy Codes
Witek Iglewski for Synergy Codes
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey folks 👋
Appearance matters, undeniably. Thinking of the high level of UX, we focus on the characteristic elements of the brand - colors 🎨, icons 🔶, logos ®️, etc. Going ahead with the pitch - we also create distinctive modes. The example of a tool for digitizing the assembly instructions, we used the classic dark ⚫ and light modes ⚪. They make the application view always fresh and stick out top features in the tool 🤩. And it looks attractive, right?
------
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com

Synergy Codes
Synergy Codes
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Synergy Codes

View profile
    • Like