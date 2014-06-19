SangHyun Jeong

IRIVER L-PLAYER CRADLE SPEAKER

SangHyun Jeong
SangHyun Jeong
  • Save
IRIVER L-PLAYER CRADLE SPEAKER iriver
Download color palette

Cradle speaker only, team project.

Cradle speaker for Iriver L-player.
The cradle speaker in the shape of a cathode-ray tube are transparent to that the internal circuits and boards can be seen.
Transparend poly-carbonate.

Released in 2009.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/3464665/IRIVER-L-PLAYER-CRADLE-

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
SangHyun Jeong
SangHyun Jeong

More by SangHyun Jeong

View profile
    • Like