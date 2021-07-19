Blog Infographics - Software Development Outsourcing Models

"Building a team from scratch can be a hard, time-consuming and costly process. From conducting the entire recruitment, through eventual onboarding to setting up a team. That surely is quite a challenge. Instead, companies tend to turn their eyes into a different direction – somewhat similar, but not exactly the same. The growing popularity of IT outsourcing creates an opportunity for companies to outsource dedicated teams to suit their needs and work on their projects."

Read more at: https://massivepixel.io/blog/it-outsourcing-models/