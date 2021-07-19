Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Chainlink Logo Design - C monogram / Crypto / Blockchain

Chainlink Logo Design - C monogram / Crypto / Blockchain defi cryptocurrency crypto blockchain clever monogram icons symbol software tech branding brand identity design icon logo
Logo for a cryptocurrency related project - the logomark is a 'C' monogram combined with a chainlink.

✉️ Let's work together - dstuoka@gmail.com

Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

