Happy Diary App

Hello all,
Take a look at a App design for Happy Diary.
Happiness Diary is a diary app that records happiness. Hold on to the happiness that only you enjoy and record it. A unicorn with the power of magic and healing will bring you happiness. If you write a lot of happy diaries, the horns of unicorns grow.
I hope you like it.
Thank you.
Wanna work with me? Send a mail to daisylee.designer@gmail.com
View more for my project https://daisyleedesigner.myportfolio.com/