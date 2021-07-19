Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Denis Budnik
Cre8 Team

Scorer - the mobile sport app. Fan store for real fans

Denis Budnik
Cre8 Team
Denis Budnik for Cre8 Team
Scorer - the mobile sport app. Fan store for real fans product page filters ecommerce store basketball animation uidesign mobileapp nba fan store sport interface app ux ui
  1. Sport Shot - 6.mp4
  2. Scorer - Fan Store + Soccer.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🏟️ It doesn't matter whether you attend matches at the stadium or watch them from home using a TV or mobile device - every fan always wants to be closer to his team. In the special FanStore section, we have collected the most profitable and relevant offers for the purchase of sports team symbols from various sites such as Amazon, eBay, and official stores.

🎽 Based on the user's preferences, the most relevant offers will be formed and, first of all, offers from favorite teams and players will be shown.

Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
