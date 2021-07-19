Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Denis Dod

Solana concept

Denis Dod
Denis Dod
Hire Me
  • Save
Solana concept graphic design animation crypto wallet cryptomarketcap crypto lending cryptocurrency cryptodesign design defi dribbble invite webdesign solana crypto ui
Solana concept graphic design animation crypto wallet cryptomarketcap crypto lending cryptocurrency cryptodesign design defi dribbble invite webdesign solana crypto ui
Download color palette
  1. dribble 3.png
  2. dribble 3(1).png

Hey fellow 👋

The first concept screen for the /SOL/ Solana project.

Solana is a fast, secure, and censorship resistant blockchain providing the open infrastructure required for global adoption.

The best projects in DeFi, Web3, and blockchain gaming choose to build on Solana for the long-term.

Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Write to me 👇
landingagency719@gmail.com
Telegram

Denis Dod
Denis Dod
Crypto Ui Ux design
Hire Me

More by Denis Dod

View profile
    • Like