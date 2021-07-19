Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dewanta Aryaputra

Parrot Finance NFT Submission

Dewanta Aryaputra
Dewanta Aryaputra
  • Save
Parrot Finance NFT Submission animation icon illustration design
Download color palette

This is my submission when applied for Designer Role in Parrot Finance. I used Clip Studio Paint EX for this one.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Dewanta Aryaputra
Dewanta Aryaputra

More by Dewanta Aryaputra

View profile
    • Like