Treet E-commerce Service Landing Page

Treet lets you become more circular and acquire new customers by launching your own fully-branded recommerce site where your customers can buy & sell items from each other.

With them circularity and incremental revenue are just a few clicks away.

Secondhand shopping is rapidly becoming the way Gen Z and Millenials prefer to shop. It’s also one of the most promising paths toward reducing our environmental impact. Treet helps you participate in the future of shopping with recommerce while becoming more sustainable in the process.

📌 Design process:

• UX analysis + wireframing

• Testing

• UI concept creation

• Applying choosen UI concept to the whole website

• Prototyping and presentation

