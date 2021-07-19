Medical Clinic Health Service App Concept

Hello People On Earth!

I hope you and your family are in good Health. This Weekend I designed this Medical Clinic Health Service App. With this app User can easily get their required Health Service according to their schedule and Consultant preference. Book an Appointment or video session on touch to get and share issues with consultant in more personalize way. How does it looks. Your Feedback is Highly Appreciated.

Thank you.

Contact - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com