Advanced payments with PROXIMA mobile bank app (Concept)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The next generation of banking demands payments to be direct, integrated and social. PROXIMA offers conventional payments as well as quick access to advanced payment options like QR code, UPI and mobile number. The UX has been designed such a way that customer can make quick payments with distinct visual hierarchy.
Here are the screens. Let me know what you think!
Abhi