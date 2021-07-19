Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Webpixels

Application Components - Webpixels

Webpixels
Webpixels
Hire Me
  • Save
Application Components - Webpixels bootstrap avatar social dashboard template ui components cards
Download color palette

👋

Looking for some pre-made components for your next application? Then you should take a look at our latest Bootstrap component library.

✴️ Start building quality products without spending hours on coding from scratch. Our styleguide comes packed with hundreds of #Sass variables and dozens of style configurations and it's suitable for freelancers, businesses, startups, and agencies.

👉 Browse through its components and easily create a website that fits your project's objectives.

If you want to play with it see the HTML version →

Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments!

Press L to support us 👻
and follow webpixels for more content!

Follow our team on
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Webpixels
Webpixels
— Build like a PRO
Hire Me

More by Webpixels

View profile
    • Like