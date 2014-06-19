Invite Only Sales Event Template for Photography Studio

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
designed for photographers, but can be used for any kind of digital marketers, for my site http://www.dailydesignables.com/
"Why run a run of the mill sale when you can make your previous customers feel like a VIP and studio insider?! This template was created especially for email correspondence and is perfect for offering a special motivation to clients who haven't booked a session in a while. "