Invite Only Sales Event Template for Photography Studio

Invite Only Sales Event Template for Photography Studio minimal marketing sales luxury gold email photography template psd
designed for photographers, but can be used for any kind of digital marketers, for my site http://www.dailydesignables.com/

"Why run a run of the mill sale when you can make your previous customers feel like a VIP and studio insider?! This template was created especially for email correspondence and is perfect for offering a special motivation to clients who haven't booked a session in a while. "

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
