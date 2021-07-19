Alexandra C.

Balancing objects

Balancing objects design digital art web illustration digital painting balance geometric objects shapes inspiration contemporary art modern art abstract art design art graphic style graphic illustration flatdesign flat illustration digital2d illustration
  1. IMG_1954.JPG
  2. IMG_1956.JPG
  3. IMG_1955.JPG

Another graphic illustration inspired by Sarah Beth Morgan's class 🟡🔻🟦

Hi! I illustrate the highs and lows of everyday life
