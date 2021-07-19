Eleaf Management approached GraffersID with the requirement of building UIUX design of Hospital Management System. Eleaf is aimed to maintain the day-to-day records of the patients, list of doctors and their performance, medical history of patients, appointments, and more. GraffersID development team helped them in developing interactive and intuitive UI UX design.

Behance Link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123744481/Eleaf-Hospital-Management-System