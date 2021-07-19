Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Strawberry cocktail social media banner

Strawberry cocktail social media banner typography print graphic design web design cocktail berries berry web banner social media banner strawberry ui social instagram banner food banner food design banner
Hello Dribblers!

Clipping the glass and strawberries, color grading with the Camera Raw filter, retouching, adding a gradient to the background. Drawing shadows and reflexes, choosing a font for the theme, a strawberry cocktail is ready.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching!

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?

EMAIL: silvercards@yandex.ru

FOLLOW ME ON: https://www.behance.net/silvercards

