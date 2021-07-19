Heath Tracking App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Following my idea for a Health Tracking application. I've used the concept of minimalism with neomorphism to lift up and press down certain buttons. It has been designed to motivate the people to continue their daily goals for fitness by letting them how far off/ how close they are to achieving it. People can edit, add and update their goals according to their comfort (even if they wish to take small steps in the beginning).