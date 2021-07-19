Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Heath Tracking App

Heath Tracking App user interface design app design mobile app design user interface user experience ux design ui design ux ui
Following my idea for a Health Tracking application. I've used the concept of minimalism with neomorphism to lift up and press down certain buttons. It has been designed to motivate the people to continue their daily goals for fitness by letting them how far off/ how close they are to achieving it. People can edit, add and update their goals according to their comfort (even if they wish to take small steps in the beginning). 

