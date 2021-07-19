Happy Diary App

Hello all,

Take a look at a App design for Happy Diary.

Happiness Diary is a diary app that records happiness. Hold on to the happiness that only you enjoy and record it. A unicorn with the power of magic and healing will bring you happiness. If you write a lot of happy diaries, the horns of unicorns grow.

I hope you like it.

Thank you.

