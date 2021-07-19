Herlambang Ramadhani

Smart Home App Design

Herlambang Ramadhani
Herlambang Ramadhani
  • Save
Smart Home App Design home automation smarthome mobile smart home smart graphic design animation illustration ui ux ux ui ux design design ui design app
Download color palette

Hi Guys 👋

I wanna share my exploration about Smart Home App. This is a design challenge second from my co-workers, I try to make a design with a simple look.

Hope you like it! and Don't forget to follow me:
Instagram | Linkedin

Thank you,

Herlambang Ramadhani
Herlambang Ramadhani

More by Herlambang Ramadhani

View profile
    • Like