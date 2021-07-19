Adarsh S Thambi

DailyUI - 006 User Profile

Adarsh S Thambi
Adarsh S Thambi
  • Save
DailyUI - 006 User Profile design app ui figma
Download color palette

Hey everyone!
This is my design to the #DailyUI challenge #006.

Thanks to few inspirations from dribble I was able to create this design for a user profile for a professional app. I would like to know what you guys think. Please feel free to drop some feedback.😊

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Adarsh S Thambi
Adarsh S Thambi

More by Adarsh S Thambi

View profile
    • Like