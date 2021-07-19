ProFinance - Finance Management App Concept Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey, it is time to see this finance app concept in action.
The movement of money has never been so simple, pleasant, and precise at the same time. This ProFinance App concept design is light and, at the same time, contains a detailed approach and courtesy.
If you ever imagined the perfect application to manage a cash flow, does it look like this one?
