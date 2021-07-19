Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Designer's Dilemma

The seemingly simple sounding words "minor changes" has the potential to wreck havoc for the designer because these changes are anything but minor!
I am sure the designers could relate to this. I myself have had a number experiences where minor changes continues for a week or so, and eventually leads to some major changes in the project.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
