Hey There!!

If you like this Logo then Press the Love Button, please don’t forget to follow me!

Thanks for visiting my Design.

Concept: Peacock - Simple Art

Artboard Size: 1600px/1200px

Resolution: High (300 ppi)

Color Mode: RGB

Best Regards-

Sudarson Das

For Business Inquiry-

..........................................................................

Skype: sdsudarson

Whatsapp: +8801601481883

E-mail: sdsudarson7@gmail.com

Website: