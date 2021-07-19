8 Typography Tips & Tricks

Hi friends 👋

This is the first tips I want to share with you. Many beginners and even middle designers are faced with typographic problems. There are a few basic things to stick to in almost any commercial project. Knowing these rules, over time you will understand how to break them and you will be able to implement crazy and creative ideas without losing readability.

What are these tips? Why do I need to correct the spacing between letters and how to work with font sizes.

Let's take a look at a few tips to help you improve your design and typography skills in particular.

Have a nice day!