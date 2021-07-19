Zigzag Turing pattern in purple, pink. An organic arrangement of curved line shapes that form diagonal chevron stripe patterns. The theory of morphogenesis also known as reaction-diffusion. Available on prints, apparel and various merchandise at Redbubble, TeePublic and Society6.

https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/73898157?asc=u

https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/20371463-zigzag-turing-pattern-purple-pink?store_id=291899