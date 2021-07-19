John Uttley

Zigzag Turing Pattern (Purple Pink)

Zigzag Turing Pattern (Purple Pink) natural generative patterns alan turing abstract abstract art zig zag reaction diffusion organic nature morphogenesis diagonal lines chevron pattern design pink purple pattern turing zigzag
Zigzag Turing pattern in purple, pink. An organic arrangement of curved line shapes that form diagonal chevron stripe patterns. The theory of morphogenesis also known as reaction-diffusion. Available on prints, apparel and various merchandise at Redbubble, TeePublic and Society6.
https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/73898157?asc=u
https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/20371463-zigzag-turing-pattern-purple-pink?store_id=291899

