WoodWatch Redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🙌🏻While revamping this European business and analyzing analytics data, we discovered that the bulk of their buying audience is repeat customers, and they are middle-aged males. This had a significant impact on the redesign.
📈The site's conversion rate has also increased considerably as a result of the overhaul. The team is still working with the customer to enhance and optimize the system.
Check their website ➡ WoodWatch
👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design