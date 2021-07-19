Ania Cywińska
Login screen

Ania Cywińska
Ania Cywińska for visux
Login screen add password signin onboarding yellow ui typography minimal styleguide branding social app webapp web app sign in login graphic design social network app
Hello Guys 👋

Login screen for social network app. Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Press „L” If you like it. ❤️
Need a project? Let’s talk!
hello@visux.net

An experienced team which remembers Photoshop 6.0
