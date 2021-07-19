Let them smile once for themselves. This workers offered the same rights and respect as workers in any other field, and that by doing this sex work can become something that benefits women and humanity in general. If prostitutes are given the right to choose their clients and to stop sex at any point in which they feel unsafe or uncomfortable, prostitution is not a question of temporary ownership any more than a business man owns his factory workers.

Previous day I had read the voice of munni, a commercial sex worker of kolkata, India “Even if I leave this place where will I go? The society will always label me as a prostitute. I am scared wherever I will be employed, the men will rape me. Even if I marry a prince tomorrow and wear expensive saris (dresses) and sit in a big car, people will still think I am a prostitute. I cannot change that. I wanted to become a nurse and take care of people. I have a secret lover and he used to be one of my regular customers. He is a taxi driver and we are planning to marry. I will make sure my daughter is never born into a brothel, is educated and lives her dream.”

Let them smile from heart.