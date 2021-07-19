Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sola Olawuyi

e-Voting System - Pollaroid

Sola Olawuyi
Sola Olawuyi
  • Save
e-Voting System - Pollaroid app system web landing page landing branding figma web design ux graphic design illustration ui design
Download color palette

Voting system landing page concept

I am available for new projects

Just drop us a line: hello@solaolawuyi.com

Thanks.

It's been long : )

Sola Olawuyi
Sola Olawuyi

More by Sola Olawuyi

View profile
    • Like