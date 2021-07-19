Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Domas Miksys
andstudio

Ziji package design

Domas Miksys
andstudio
Domas Miksys for andstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Ziji package design packaging design box packaging mark design minimal andstudio symbol branding logo logotype
Download color palette

“Every phone deserves a proper case!” states Ziji, an online store of customised phone cases. Because at Ziji, they are specifically designed for creative individuals to reflect their true selves. 🚩🚩🚩

CHECK FULL PROJECT -> HERE 👀

andstudio
andstudio
Hire Us

More by andstudio

View profile
    • Like