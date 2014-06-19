Martín Liveratore

Taipeishoot

Martín Liveratore
Martín Liveratore
  • Save
Taipeishoot
Download color palette

Taipeishoot is a Graphic interface that showing the development, information and statistics on traffic and transportation in the city of Taipei.
See the the full work: https://www.behance.net/gallery/10222139/TaipeiShots-UI-Concepts

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Martín Liveratore
Martín Liveratore

More by Martín Liveratore

View profile
    • Like