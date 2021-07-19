Upstate Canine Academy Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is logo is part of a full rebrand I made for Upstate Canine Academy.
Thanks to the logo concept I made for Tom Davis, I was given the opportunity to create a brand for Upstate Canine Academy. UCA is a dog training and dog boarding facility in Upstate New York, they maintain a YouTube channel with over 350,000 subscribers.
Please view the full project on Behance.
